Boost Your Passive Income With These 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks

As a REIT, LTC is required by law to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income in dividends. Most of the companies that pay monthly dividends are REITs or business development companies, also known as BDCs, which have the same requirement.

LTC has one of the highest monthly payouts in the industry at $0.19 per month for a yield of 5.51%. So, if you owned 500 shares, that would be $95 per month and $1,140 per year. LTC has maintained that $0.19 payout since 2016.

LTC's stock price was down about 7.5% in 2020, but it is up roughly 6% year to date through the end of February. Over the last 10 years it has only returned about 3.3% on an annualized basis, but this is a stock that investors get for the income, not necessarily the return. Last year was tough, but still revenue was essentially flat and net income was up in the fourth quarter year over year.