Broke Your Savings Resolution? How to Get Back on Track

You might’ve planned to save too much or given yourself too little time to meet your goal. Making an extreme resolution can set you up for disappointment.

"It’s like deciding that you are going to start running as a New Year’s resolution, and [then trying] to run a full marathon on January 1," says Helen Bow, a communications advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Houston.

The fix: Start small. You might not yet be able to save 20% of your income, but maybe you can contribute enough to your 401(k) to get the full company match.

"Once you get some early wins, that’ll get you some confidence and sense of achievement," Tharp says.

And meeting smaller goals will help you get closer to bigger goals, whether that’s saving more of your income, earlier retirement or something else.

Glitch No. 3: You went over your budget

Along with his girlfriend, Jared Nutt, a web developer in Los Angeles, had a goal to limit food spending (including takeout and groceries) to $800 per month. Anything over that budget eats into their savings.