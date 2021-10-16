Building your credit: Myths and reality

What is a digital wallet? Ten things it can do to safely simplify your financial life. Sara Rathner, a credit card expert at NerdWallet, explains what a digital wallet can do for you.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, people were overwhelmed by the logistics of sudden and swift stay-at-home orders. Between school closures, supply shortages and new ways of working, there was little time for much else. As many adjusted their spending habits, they also took the time to think more critically about their finances — and some of the government-mandated credit concessions made monitoring credit an especially good idea.
A new
NerdWallet survey conducted online by The Harris Poll in September asked more than 2,000 Americans how they have managed their credit score during the pandemic, beginning in March 2020.
Respondents were also asked to identify common misconceptions about credit scores. The results reveal that plenty of misinformation about credit exists, but it’s possible to cut through the fog and build your score. The first step is some myth-busting.
Mississippi auditor demands payment from Brett Favre in human services fraud So, what’s true about scores and how to build them?
A few time-tested strategies will help you build your credit. Here’s how to focus your actions on the scoring factors that matter most.
Pay on time every time
Paying bills on time is essential for building credit or maintaining strong credit because payment history is the single most important factor in credit scores. In fact, a payment 30 days or more past due can drop a good credit score 100 points.
If you’re finding it hard to manage multiple due dates, try automating your payments — or at least minimum payments — so you don’t miss one.
Use credit lightly
Using a maximum of 30% of your credit limits is another key for building a strong credit score, although remaining under 10% is ideal. Stay on top of your credit usage by keeping your credit limits in mind as you spend. Two strategies that can help you stay below 30% are tracking your spending and setting balance alerts. Requesting a credit limit increase is another option to consider.
Pay off card balances in full each month
Paying off your credit cards every month saves you in interest and may help keep you from overspending. If paying off your balance once a month proves difficult, try making smaller payments a few times a month.
Keep your oldest credit accounts open
The longer your credit history, the less risky you seem to potential lenders. Keeping your older credit accounts open is a great way to show you have a long and established credit history.
If you’re new to credit, you can ask to be added as an authorized user on someone else’s credit card account. Choose someone who has an established account and an excellent credit score. That person’s account history and credit limits will be added to your credit reports.
Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained
Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony
supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William’s War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.
What is cryptocurrency? Is it really likely to replace our current cash system?
Stacker answers all these questions and more in our closer look at Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies. Using news reports, financial websites, and industry resources, we’ve answered the 10 most pressing questions you have about cryptocurrencies. While the topic is a complex one, we’ve done our best to discuss it in layman's terms and have avoided the more highly technical aspects that tend to bog down the discussion rather than carry it forward.
So read on to learn who invented this new form of money, how it’s mined, and what, exactly, Elon Musk has to do with it all. You’re sure to walk away with a better understanding of what Bitcoin is and how it affects your life.
Petr Hoffmann // Shutterstock
What is a cryptocurrency?
First things first: What is a
cryptocurrency? In short, they are digital currencies that are protected by cryptography (a method of safeguarding information through complex codes). This encryption makes them incredibly secure and almost impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Most cryptocurrencies work using a new technology called blockchain, a decentralized technology that's spread across many computers.
Open Studio // Shutterstock
What is a blockchain?
As stated above,
blockchains are a new form of technology that records information. Termed distributed ledger technology, these blockchains keep records across a large number of computers (rather than on a single computer server), grouping the data in sequential blocks. Once locked into place, these blocks cannot be changed or altered, meaning that records of who mined a currency or spent it are never called into question, and cryptocurrencies can never be stolen the way a credit card can.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Is there a central authority overseeing cryptocurrencies?
No. By their very definition, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are completely democratic and
aren’t overseen by a central authority in the way that the U.S. dollar is. A true peer-to-peer payment network, cryptocurrencies can only work if all participants use the same software and abide by the same rules. This provides a strong incentive for a consensus to be maintained, or else Bitcoin will cease to have any value and all users will lose their cryptocurrency wealth.
insta_photos // Shutterstock
How are cryptocurrencies mined?
The interesting thing about cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin, in particular, is that they are
largely self-perpetuating (with the exception of the genesis block). New bitcoins are mined (or minted) by being the first person to correctly verify one megabyte of existing bitcoin transactions. This is incredibly time-consuming work that involves a lot of computation power, but these days it is not the only way to obtain bitcoin. Bitcoin can also be bought or earned by doing things like publishing an article on a website that pays via cryptocurrency.
Mark Agnor // Shutterstock
Can bitcoin be used in everyday purchases?
Yes, and no. In 2021, much of what cryptocurrencies are is more theoretical than practical, which is further demonstrated by their purchasing power—or lack thereof. While bitcoin
can and has been used to buy real things (you can use a third-party app called Purse to use bitcoin to buy items on Amazon, and it has often been used on the Silk Road to buy drugs), you certainly can’t just walk into a grocery store and buy a gallon of milk with a bitcoin or two. In fact, even apps like Purse or PayPal, which allow purchases to be made with bitcoin, convert the cryptocurrency into fiat money before making the transaction, so you aren’t technically spending that bitcoin or Dogecoin, but rather its legal tender value.
Petr Hoffmann // Shutterstock
Why were cryptocurrencies invented?
So if you can’t spend a bitcoin or unit of cryptocurrency, why were they invented? The answer may lie in
the text of the genesis block of Bitcoin, which reads: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.” (Alluding to a headline from The London Times.) This seems to imply that the founder had a lack of faith in the banking system and was looking for an alternative way to store and protect their wealth, as well as wanting to disrupt the control of the money supply and empower the individual when it came to their finances.
Scharfsinn // Shutterstock
Who created cryptocurrencies?
Bitcoin is widely considered to be the world’s first cryptocurrency. Yet, despite having existed for just over a decade, no one actually knows who founded it. The original Bitcoin whitepaper thate outlines how the currency works was published
by Satoshi Nakamoto, the same person who mined the first bitcoin block, but the individual’s (or group of individuals’) identity remains a mystery. There are dozens of theories out there about who they are, but none have been definitively proven, making this a Holy Grail-level mystery of our time.
Canva
Why are cryptocurrencies important?
Financial pundits aren’t yet convinced that Bitcoin, or similar cryptocurrencies, will replace the dollar, pound, or yen in any real way. However, as a scientific and technological innovation, cryptocurrencies are massively important. In particular, the blockchain system that governs most of these currencies
has the power to change the future. Blockchain allows us to move information securely and authentically and can be adapted for things like voting, maintaining inventory records, and identifying exploited labor practices.
Yuriy Maksymiv // Shutterstock
How many kinds of cryptocurrency are there?
The number of cryptocurrencies is always growing, so it can be difficult to pin down an exact count, but as of April 2021, there were
over 10,000 different types of cryptocurrency. This includes coins, like bitcoin and Dogecoin, as well as tokens, which represent a tradable asset or utility (like 10 hours of free streaming on a service or a certain number of loyalty points from a company).
DaLiu // Shutterstock
How does Elon Musk fit in with all of this?
Almost every discussion of cryptocurrency winds its way to Elon Musk, so how does he fit in with all of this, exactly? Only as an ardent supporter of and believer in cryptocurrencies, really. Many have theorized Musk is actually Nakamoto (he’s not) or the mastermind behind Dogecoin (that would be
Jackson Palmer), but really, Musk is simply one of the most outspoken tech leaders on the topic. Both of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are heavily invested in cryptocurrency and have engaged with the idea of accepting them as cash-equivalent payments for goods and services, but aside from that, Musk is no more special in the development or growth of these cryptocurrencies than you or me.
Nick_ Raille_07 // Shutterstock
