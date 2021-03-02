Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

Looking at the performance of these two ETFs in the most recent down periods for the markets, both beat their respective benchmarks in 2018 when the markets were in negative territory for the year. The SPDR ETF was down 3.65% for the year compared to -4.5% for the MSCI USA Index. The Franklin ETF was down 4.2% compared to the Russell Midcap Index, which was down 9.1%.

Be careful with these ETFs

Even though these ETFs try to clamp down on volatility, no investment always succeeds in doing so. During the coronavirus stock market crash in February and March 2020, both of these ETFs suffered drops in line with the overall market. They provided no real cushion compared to the broader market.

However, few bear markets have resembled what happened last year, so it's understandable that these ETFs got caught out. Overall, for investors who are concerned about volatile markets and seek more consistent returns, I think these are two solid choices.

