Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

I rate this fund among the very best of low-volatility ETFs. It doesnʻt have as long of a track record as some other ETFs, but the returns have been steady since inception in 2015. This year it is up about 12% year to date, which beats both the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 index through May 27. Over the past five years it has posted an annualized return of 16.1%, which slightly trails both of the above benchmarks. But remember, this fund started in the middle of a long bull market. It showed its value in 2018 when it was down only 3% while both the Russell 1000 and S&P 500 were down over 6%. Given more time and a longer track record, this ETF should stand out for those not comfortable with volatile markets.