Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Let's face it. Stock-picking is difficult, particularly if you're not content to simply sit on your holdings for years on end and let time do most of the heavy lifting. Odds are good that any investor speculating on price swings playing out in a short period of time has ended up regretting at least one of those trades.

Don't give up! For all its risks and sucker punches, the stock market is still the best way for average people to build a nest egg that outgrows inflation. You may simply want to change your tactic, switching to sectors, regions, and bigger themes instead of betting on individual names. Here's a closer look at three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that might make more sense as core holdings of your particular portfolio.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Just because you're looking to curb your holdings' volatility doesn't mean your portfolio has to be boring. You can -- and should -- take advantage of opportunities presented by the inevitable changes in the way the world works.