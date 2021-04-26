Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

It's not just obvious, it's downright cliche, but the best way to ensure you don't lag the overall market is to invest in the overall market (or at least most of the market), and you can do that with the help of an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).

The S&P 500 doesn't include every company traded within the United States, but stocks within the index are some of the country's biggest companies, accounting for around 80% of the nation's investable market cap. While there are some funds that let you invest in the entirety of the market, for most investors, an S&P 500-based mutual fund or ETF is the easiest and most accessible way to gain exposure to the broad market.

And statistically speaking, you're certainly better off making that choice. Standard & Poor's reports that over the course of the past five years, 75% of U.S. large-cap mutual funds underperformed the S&P 500. If you stretch that time frame out to 10- and 15-year periods, the average number of funds that trail the large-cap market's returns consistently swells to more than 90%. It's a testament to just how tough it is to trade individual stocks and deliver a market-beating performance.