Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 4 ETFs Instead

It can feel rational to invest your extra cash in the latest hot stock, and that's the dangerous part: Just because it feels right doesn't make it the best use of your funds. This is not to say you can't spend your money however you want. But it is worth considering the concentrated risks associated with every investment you choose.

If, for example, you bought Tesla at its recent high of nearly $900 per share, you might have been disappointed to see it lose about a third of its value in just a few weeks. If you were to buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), on the other hand, you'd be able to spread risk across many companies, leaving you with exposure to leading industries without the aggressive volatility.

Here, we'll browse four of the more interesting ETFs and their basic investment theses.

1. Israel Innovative Technology ETF