Bust Gender Bias and Rebalance Work at Home

“I can see it being problematic the further you get into your career, especially if you have aspirations to be a partner or a high-ranking member of whatever profession you’re in,” she says. “You’re going to want someone that’s going to be on equal footing or be OK with the fact that they’re going to earn less.”

The pull of family, race and community are strong, and your partner comes to the relationship with a cultural background of their own. As you work to resolve disagreements, it’s OK to admit that something feels off to you because it’s different from how you were raised.

“A lot of couples don't take time in the development of their relationship to think through these really critical issues,” Coambs says. Talking about day-to-day money management is important, but also discuss things like how money was for you growing up. This can give you insight into your partner's way of thinking.

Be the change you want to see

By challenging your own biases, you and your partner can begin to model the behaviors you wish were more widespread, which can bring about change even in a small way.