But Do You Really Need Bitcoin in Your Portfolio?

Recall that humans are loss averse: a loss of money will feel worse than a gain of the same amount will feel good. It's for this reason that even $1 lost in a speculative asset will feel pretty unpleasant, while even large gains might seem tenuous. With Bitcoin in particular -- where the risk of ruin is palpable -- you'll want to be very careful before allocating an amount of any size.

Do you really need it?

Before converting any money to Bitcoin, be absolutely sure you know how much risk you're able to bear. Also keep in mind that we often are poor judges of our respective abilities to handle risk. Often, we'll think we're fine with wild swings in prices until these swings happen in our own portfolios.

While Bitcoin has the potential to reach outrageous heights, it has tremendous risks that come along with it. So the question remains: Do you really need it in your portfolio?

