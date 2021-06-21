Buy Now, Pay Later vs. Credit Cards: Which Is Right for You?

“Most [BNPL providers] do not report back to the credit bureaus so [consumers] can’t build that history,” says Schmeltzer, though she adds that some providers are starting to do so.

But there's clearly an intuitive aspect of BNPL that some consumers — and even some experts — find appealing in comparison with credit cards. When Czarneck recently bought furniture after a move, he opted to finance the purchase with buy now, pay later.

“It just seemed really user-friendly," he says. "I could click on it from the cart and I knew the approval process would be immediate."

He also found it easier from a budgeting perspective. “I know exactly how much I have to pay off, as opposed to a credit card, where I might also have a tank of gas and groceries all adding up,” he adds.

He was willing to forgo rewards for that convenience.

Does your credit card issuer already offer its own version of buy now, pay later?

Before jumping on a BNPL offer, you may want to check what's currently in your wallet. Credit card issuers — which are watching the growth of BNPL carefully — are increasingly offering their own versions of predictable payment plans for certain purchases.