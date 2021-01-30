Buy the Tesla Dip? This 5-Star Investing Guru Just Did

Last week, the two ARK ETFs trimmed their positions in Tesla. Some might have concluded from just watching that single week of activity that Wood might be losing her confidence in the stock.

But Wood reversed course on Jan. 29, taking advantage of the share price decline to buy back some of the shares she had sold the previous week. ARK Innovation bought more than 85,500 shares of Tesla on Friday, representing about 0.3% of the fund's total assets. ARK Next Generation Internet made a similarly sized buy in proportion to the smaller size of the fund, picking up almost 23,500 shares.

How much money did ARK Invest make?

With active ETFs, we don't get real-time information about the purchases and sales that fund managers make. However, the funds are required to give their positions each day, and ARK Invest reveals the exact number of shares involved in each purchase or sale.