Buying 1 Share of This ETF Each Month Could Make You a Millionaire

Time in the market

If you invested in a portfolio of 100% stocks from 1926 through 2020, you'd have earned an average rate of return of 10.2%, but depending on the decade that you invested, that rate of return could vary greatly. If you'd invested in SPY between 2001 and 2010, you would've only earned about 3.5% per year on average. But if you'd invested between 2011 and 2020 that annual number would've increased dramatically to 13.8%.

If you started off investing in 2001, you might've been discouraged by seeing low growth over 10 years. This could've even resulted in you selling out of your investments. But this move would've cost you big and you would've lost out on the next 10 years of growth. It would be great if you could completely skip the decade that performed poorly while reaping all of the benefits of the decade that performed well, but unless you have a crystal ball, this will be impossible. The stock market moves in cycles and within those cycles are bear markets, bull markets, and flat markets. That's why time in the market and being consistently invested are more important for your long-term growth than timing the market.