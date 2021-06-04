Buying Into These Retirement Myths Could Ruin Your Senior Years

You may have heard that as a general rule, seniors get a break on taxes. But that's just false. If your income declines substantially once you enter retirement, then yes, you will see your tax bill start to shrink because you'll be earning less. But for some people, taxes stay the same in retirement or even increase.

Imagine you've saved nicely for retirement and therefore are able to take generous withdrawals from your IRA or 401(k) on a regular basis -- which, to be clear, is something you should do, because that's what that money is there for. Unless you have your money in a Roth IRA or 401(k), your withdrawals will be taxable.

On top of that, you may have other income coming in from Social Security that pushes your annual earnings above what you used to earn at a job. In that case, your taxes might increase. And while lower earners can sometimes get out of paying taxes on Social Security benefits in retirement, if you're looking at a comfortable retirement income, your benefits will likely be taxed.

When it comes to retirement, there's a lot of bad information out there. Knowing what myths to ignore could help you better plan for your future -- and avoid the blunders that set so many seniors back.

