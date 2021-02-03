Buzzy Banking Apps for Kids and Teens

Capital One MONEY

Many youth banking apps don’t pay returns, but this one lets children ages 8 and older set up an interest-earning checking account. It comes with a Mastercard debit card and lets kids set aside money for savings goals.

Lorie Anderson of Vancouver, Washington, says her teenage son works part time and uses his Capital One MONEY account to manage spending and save up for a car. “He can see how much money he has, how much he can afford to spend if he wants to reach his savings goal and how much he needs to set aside,” she says.

Anderson adds that the app is similar to her own banking app, which is a plus, since her son doesn’t find it “babyish.”

Requirements: Parents can fund this account by linking it to either an existing Capital One adult account or an external bank account. There is no monthly service fee.

Chase First Banking

The Chase First Banking debit card account is available for children ages 6 and older. As with many youth banking apps, parents can set limits on their children's’ spending. Kids can also set savings goals and track progress. The Visa debit card provides free access to 16,000 Chase ATMs.