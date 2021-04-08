Can I Deduct Medicare Costs on My Income Tax?

If you itemize deductions on your income taxes, Medicare costs, such as premiums and copayments, may be deductible.

Your unreimbursed medical and dental expenses, including premiums, deductibles, copayments and other Medicare expenses, may be deductible to the extent that they exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. Premiums for Medicare Part B and Part D generally are deductible; Part A premiums are deductible under restricted circumstances.

Other health care expenses may be deductible

Medicare recipients may incur a variety of medical expenses that their insurance does not cover, from long-term care to lodging during a trip to receive medical care. Some of these expenses may be tax deductible, within limits.

There are limits on the deductibility of long-term care insurance premiums. For tax year 2020, the maximum tax deduction for long-term care premiums for people ages 61 to 70 is $4,350 per person; for age 71 and up, the limit is $5,430.

A Medicare Medical Savings Account can save on taxes