Can I Refinance My Student Loans With a 600 Credit Score?

The ideal credit utilization ratio is 10% or less, so if your percentage is above that, try to work on paying down the balance. You also can call the credit card provider and ask them to increase your credit limit, which is an easy way to reduce your utilization ratio.

3. Don’t Apply for New Credit

If you want to improve your credit score, you should also avoid opening new accounts. Each new account will decrease your credit history’s average age, which makes up 15% of your credit score. Also, every time you apply for a new loan or credit card, it will count as a hard inquiry on your credit report. This can reduce your score temporarily.

If you have a significant negative event on your credit report, like a bankruptcy or a loan that went to collections, all you can do is wait. Most negative items fall off your credit report after seven to 10 years.

Fortunately, the impact of those events on your credit score will be minimized over time. For example, a bankruptcy from five years ago affects your credit score much less than a bankruptcy from last year.