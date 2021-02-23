Can I Share Renters Insurance With My Roommate?

Take stock of what you own. Roberts recommends taking a video inventory of everyone’s belongings, recording each room and the contents of all closets and drawers. This will help you and your roommate calculate the value of your stuff and determine how much coverage you need. In addition, having an inventory is essential to getting all of the claim money you’re entitled to if disaster strikes.

Have an honest discussion with your roommate. "What’s a good billing date for us? What’s a good budget for us? What are the things that we’re looking for as far as coverage?" Roberts says. "Those are things you definitely want to hash out." Another question to consider if one of you has more possessions than the other: If a fire destroyed your home and everything inside, how would claim money be divided?

Talk to an agent. An insurance agent can assess how much coverage you need and talk you through the pros and cons of sharing insurance with a roommate.