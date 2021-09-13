Can Penny Stocks Make You Rich? 3 Things to Know

2. It can be difficult to sell penny stocks

Penny stocks also don't offer as much liquidity as traditional stocks, which adds to their risk. Fewer investors are willing to buy them, so if you choose to sell your investments, you may not be able to find a buyer right away. If no one is willing to buy your shares, you'll have to hold onto them until you're able to sell.

Coupled with the fact that penny stocks are especially volatile, this lack of liquidity can be dangerous. If you're unable to sell your shares right away, the stock price could sink before you're able to offload your investment. You could end up selling for a steep discount, thus locking in your losses.

3. These stocks are inherently riskier

Volatility and liquidity aside, penny stocks simply carry higher levels of risk than traditional stocks because they're generally not from well-established companies.

It's more difficult to research the companies behind penny stocks because there may not be much (or any) publicly available information about them. Even if there is information about the organization, smaller companies may not have a long track record to examine. And buying stocks from very young organizations without a proven history of success can be a risky move.