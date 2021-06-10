Can Student Loan Forgiveness Still Happen?

Keeping the pressure on

Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, introduced a pair of resolutions in February to both houses of Congress calling on the president to cancel $50,000 of student debt. Democratic lawmakers, progressive activists and even cities like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia regularly voice support for canceling debt, but there’s no active legislation to this effect.

Some student loan experts are skeptical legislation can pass in a politically polarized Congress. Cody Hounanian, program director at Student Debt Crisis, a student borrower advocacy organization, says moving forgiveness through Congress will be “an uphill battle” that will take time borrowers no longer have. “But executive action is something we know can be done immediately; it will bypass Congress, and [Biden] has the authority to do it,” Hounanian adds.

The conversation around loan forgiveness is unlikely to end anytime soon, says Megan Coval, vice president of policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Coval says forgiveness could still happen, and it’s possible borrowers might see more targeted cancellation by factors like debt amount or income — though there has been no proposal of this nature thus far.

Changes to current forgiveness plans