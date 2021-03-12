Can Travel Insurance Help With Identity Theft While Traveling?

There’s always a risk of identity theft when you’re traveling. Your credit cards, passport or other ID could get lost or stolen. Your bank accounts can be drained, and new lines of credit can be opened using your personal identification. Your credit cards can also be fraudulently used for purchases or cash advances.

One possible benefit of travel insurance is that it can provide assistance if you are robbed or if your personal belongings are lost or stolen.

Identity Theft Benefits in Travel Insurance

Among travel plans that include ID theft coverage, the most common benefit helps travelers who are missing their IDs, passports, credit cards or other critical financial documents during their trips.

“Many travel insurance providers offer a 24-hour hotline that can help travelers with the process of assisting them to recover lost documents and potential fraud while traveling,” says Bailey Foster, a spokesperson for Trawick International. She notes that the hotlines provide assistance but extra costs will still fall to the traveler, such as the actual loss of money.