Can You Apply For A Credit Card While Unemployed?

Credit card issuers typically compare an applicant’s income to any existing debt. If this “debt-to-income” ratio satisfies the lender, an applicant becomes more likely to be approved. Applications also typically ask for rent or mortgage payments, loan payments and any other bills or expenses that may hinder an applicant’s ability to pay.

1. Become an Authorized User on Someone Else’s Card.

Potentially the easiest way to get access to a credit card without having any income, becoming an authorized user involves convincing a friend or family member to add a user to their own card. Having income is not a requirement to be an authorized user. The authorized user gets their own credit card with their name and information on it, but the person who owns the account (the primary cardholder) is responsible for all payments. If the authorized user spends more than agreed to or doesn’t pay everything back, it puts the account holder at risk (especially if they can’t pay off the balance themselves). For that reason, it’s advisable to come up with a responsible spending limit and a payment plan with the account holder.