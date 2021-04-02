Can You Apply For A Credit Card While Unemployed?

Preferably seen as convenience, sometimes credit cards become a necessity. When unemployed, a few options for credit card approval exist. But buyer beware: situation depending, credit cards without income can make or break credit.
The CARD Act of 2009 requires credit card companies to analyze an applicant’s “ability to pay” before approving a consumer for a credit card. The review is typically based on an applicant’s existing debt, credit history, credit score and income, but not necessarily whether the applicant has a steady job. Credit card companies want to make sure customers don’t borrow more than they can afford to pay back.
When unemployed, other income can be listed on a credit card application. Some of the income options listed below only apply to people over the age of 21 and it’s best practice to confirm with a credit card company what the requirements of an application are.
Applicants can report any income they have reasonable access to, such as:
- Partner or spouse income that’s accessible via deposits or a joint checking account
- Social security payments
- Investment payments
- Unemployment benefits
- Rental property earnings
- Inheritances or trust funds
- Child support
- Alimony
- Allowances
- Retirement account distributions
- Leftover financial aid (for students)
Credit card issuers typically compare an applicant’s income to any existing debt. If this “debt-to-income” ratio satisfies the lender, an applicant becomes more likely to be approved. Applications also typically ask for rent or mortgage payments, loan payments and any other bills or expenses that may hinder an applicant’s ability to pay.
If unemployed with no source of income to list, a few more options remain available to consider when searching for a line of credit.
1. Become an Authorized User on Someone Else’s Card.
Potentially the easiest way to get access to a credit card without having any income, becoming an authorized user involves convincing a friend or family member to add a user to their own card. Having income is not a requirement to be an authorized user. The authorized user gets their own credit card with their name and information on it, but the person who owns the account (the primary cardholder) is responsible for all payments. If the authorized user spends more than agreed to or doesn’t pay everything back, it puts the account holder at risk (especially if they can’t pay off the balance themselves). For that reason, it’s advisable to come up with a responsible spending limit and a payment plan with the account holder.
2. Get a Cosigner
For applicants with trusted friends or family members, some credit card issuers allow cosigners. Young students who are hoping to start building good credit may find a cosigner especially useful. In cosigner agreements, the account holder remains responsible for paying off a balance, but the cosigner becomes a fallback in case the account holder doesn’t pay their bills. This can be extremely risky for cosigners, as it can impact the credit scores for both the account holder and the cosigner if accounts aren’t managed well.
3. Get a Secured Credit Card
A great option for those who have savings that can be offered toward maintaining good credit while searching for a job, secured cards involve an account holder paying a refundable security deposit to guarantee to the issuer that monthly bills will be paid. The amount deposited becomes the credit limit and the deposit will be refunded once the account is closed or upgraded to a regular, unsecured credit card (assuming the balance is paid in full). Because the issuer usually makes reports to the credit bureaus on the card, this is also a great way to rebuild credit. However, bank underwriting criteria still applies.
Bottom Line
Considering all risks before applying for a new credit card while unemployed remains imperative, as it would be when applying for any line of credit under any circumstances. Ensure balances won’t skyrocket and will be paid off every month to avoid paying interest charges.
Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) for credit cards are typically high (sometimes over 20% annually). Unemployed cardholders could end up paying a significantly higher amount in the end if only paying the lowest minimum payment each month. Paying off the balance each month is the only way to avoid paying high interest rates. Late payments can also be detrimental to credit scores and rebuilding credit takes time, during which potential loans or card applications will be negatively impacted.
Unemployment can be dreadful. But options exist for building and maintaining credit while finding another job.