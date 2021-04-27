Can You Become a Millionaire Retiree With Just an IRA?

It may not take quite this long if you were to see a higher average annual rate of return. Plus, once you hit 50, you're allowed to contribute more money each year if you can afford to do so. The government also raises annual contribution limits from time to time, so you may be able to put away more money in future years, again assuming you can afford to.

But even if you reach $1 million, that might not be enough for you to retire on, depending on the lifestyle you want to have and how long your retirement lasts. To save as much as you actually need, you may have to max out your IRA for more than 37 years.

Supplement your IRA savings

If you're unable to save as much as you want to each year with just an IRA, consider using one or more of these accounts as well.

Workplace retirement plans