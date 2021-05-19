Can You Become a Millionaire With Cryptocurrency?

However, think about your risk tolerance before you invest. If you're a relatively risk-averse investor, buying crypto could lead to many sleepless nights during periods of volatility.

Bitcoin regularly drops by at least 20%, and it's lost up to 80% of its value in the past. If you're starting to sweat just thinking about your investments plummeting by 80%, crypto may not be the best option.

Also, be sure your financial situation is in good shape before you even consider investing in crypto. Only invest money you can afford to lose, and double-check that you have a solid emergency fund with at least three to six months' worth of savings. This is so that you won't need to sell your crypto investments if you face an unexpected expense.

Finally, make sure you have a strong, diversified portfolio . Because cryptocurrency is so risky, you'll want a solid core portfolio that you can fall back on if your crypto investments take a turn for the worse.