Can You Boost Your Social Security Benefit After You've Signed Up?

When both spouses qualify for Social Security in their own rights, the government automatically gives each of them the higher of their two potential payouts -- either the benefit they're due based on their own wage history, or their spousal benefit. So if your spouse has yet to claim, you could be entitled to larger checks once they do.

Though most retirees won't have dependent or disabled children in their households, those who do can claim extra benefits for them. This could increase your household benefits, at least temporarily. Check with the Social Security Administration if you're not sure who in your household qualifies for benefits.

See if you're eligible for a little extra

Adults 65 and older with low incomes, as well as individuals who are blind or disabled, are eligible for Supplemental Security Income. This is an additional monthly benefit on top of Social Security. How much you get depends on your annual income and where you live. Certain states offer additional money on top of the federal supplemental benefit.