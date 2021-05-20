Can You Collect a Social Security Spousal Benefit Plus a Benefit of Your Own?

That said, if you have an earnings record of your own, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay you the higher of either your own benefit or 50% of your spouse's benefit. In other words, if you were a lower earner and are only entitled to a Social Security benefit of $850 a month, you'll be bumped up to $900 a month via spousal benefits once your current spouse files.

On the other hand, if you're entitled to a monthly benefit of $1,000 based on your own earnings record, you won't want a spousal benefit, and the SSA won't force you to take one. Rather, you'll simply collect the higher amount you're eligible for. You won't, however, get your $1,000 a month plus $900 a month in spousal benefits.

Another thing you should know is that if you're still married, you can't receive any spousal benefits until your spouse claims Social Security. In that situation, if you're entitled to a benefit of your own, you may want to claim your own benefit and collect it until you're eligible for spousal benefits. In fact, doing so could be a good strategy if your spouse is delaying his or her filing for a higher monthly benefit in return.