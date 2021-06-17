Can You Get A Credit Card Without A Job

As more and more transactions move online and some brick-and-mortar stores stop taking cash for payment, having a credit card is becoming more of a necessity. But does credit card account approval require a job?
The short answer is no, cardholders can get a credit card without being currently employed. The long answer, however, remains more complicated.
There are several ways to obtain a credit card without a job, however bad an idea such a venture could be. Whether it means asking a friend or family member for help or finding another way to open an account a few options exist for those facing unemployment.
Note that the rules are completely different if you are in a household where one partner has a stable income, but the other does not. Situations like those stay-at-home parents find themselves in are not the same as those for an unemployed person in a single-person household. If you have a reasonable expectation of access to your partner’s income, you may include it on a credit application.
How to Use Your Credit Wisely
A credit score will be important for the remainder of a cardholder’s life, whenever they need to get a loan or apply for a lease. For anyone who wants to buy a house or car, rent an apartment or even get a job somewhere down the road, protecting credit now is a great idea.
Folks applying for a credit card should only do so if they have a way to pay bills. A credit card should not be used to buy things that a cardholder can’t afford and should not be used for cash advances that can’t be paid back. Failing to pay bills on time and in full will lead to additional interest charges, late fees and a significant drop in overall credit score.
Does unemployment affect credit?
Being unemployed doesn’t directly affect a credit score or credit profile. Credit reports don’t typically collect information about employment status, so there’s no need to worry about whether unemployment will decrease a credit score.
However, unemployment can indirectly affect credit, especially when falling behind on payments for credit cards or loans. These tough financial circumstances, if left unresolved, will negatively impact a credit score over time.
The Credit Card Act
In 2009, changes were made to the way banks can market to and approve people who are under 21 for credit cards as a result of the CARD Act. In doing this, it became much more difficult for a young person who doesn’t have a job to get a credit card of their own.
Specifically, the law dictates that a bank can only approve an applicant who is under 21 for a new card if the applicant can show independent means of paying bills or if they have a cosigner who’s over the age of 21. So, for those under 21 with no means to pay and no adult cosigner, a job is needed for those who want to get their own credit cards.
Don’t worry: This doesn’t mean there is no way to get a credit card for someone who is under 21. It just involves some help from someone else.
Best Ways to Get a Credit Card With No Job
For those who can’t get a credit card on their own because they don’t have a job, whether under 21 or not, it may be time to ask someone close for a little bit of help. There are a few ways to do this.
Asking someone to become an authorized user on their credit card account provides one easy option for getting a credit card without a job. Another involves having someone cosign a credit card application. For those without income or a credit history, using a cosigner can help get a credit card independently via a secured or student credit card option.
Before choosing an option that requires help from someone else, ensure the person being asked is comfortable creating this kind of financial relationship. By either adding someone as an authorized user or cosigning a credit card application for someone else, a friend or family member agrees to accept responsibility when their authorized user or the person they’re cosigning for fails to make payments. It’s a big responsibility for both parties and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Become an Authorized User
Almost all credit cards allow the main cardholder to add an authorized user to the account. An authorized user gets a credit card that he or she can use as his or her own. He or she even gets his or her own name on the card. The credit card remains a part of the main cardholder’s account.
For those who are authorized users on a friend or family member’s account, any charges made with the authorized user card will show up on the main monthly statement. A method of payment to cover the authorized user’s share of the charges each month should be arranged ahead of time.
To become an authorized user on an account, the main cardholder simply has to provide the desired authorized user’s information to the bank and ask to have him or her added. An authorized user doesn’t need to worry about applying on his or her own, so it won’t matter to the bank that he or she doesn’t have a job.
Have Someone Cosign Your Application
For those who would prefer their own card account but still need some help getting approved due to a lack of employment, having someone cosign an application can be a great option.
This is a little different than being an authorized user because if approved, it will actually be a separate, new credit card account. The statements will come directly to the new accountholder (not necessarily the cosigner) and the new account holder will be responsible for paying the bill each month.
Using a cosigner will make approval without a job easier because the bank will consider the credit history and current employment for the co-signer in addition to the new account holder. If the account holder doesn’t pay the bill for some reason, the person who co-signed on the application will be responsible for the charges, so it’s important to ensure this doesn’t happen.
Not all banks allow a cosigner on credit card applications, so inquire with the desired issuer to see if this option is available.
Secured Credit Cards
A secured credit card offers another option. For those without friends or family to ask for cosignature or authorized usership, a secured card may still provide viable access to credit.
With a secured credit card, an account holder provides a deposit for the account. This deposit amount is usually equal to the credit limit, so in effect, a cardholder provides cash collateral to borrow against. This greatly reduces the risk for the lending bank so it may be easier to get approved without a job, with no credit history or even with bad credit.
For some secured card accounts, consumers don’t even have to have a checking account, an income, a prior credit card or a credit score. With a few of these cards, an account holder will have the option to either increase a credit limit or transition to a non-secured card once they’ve demonstrated a regular ability to pay a bill on time each month. This means secured cards can be a stepping stone to credit cards.
With a mix of application requirements, fees and terms that don’t always lean in favor of the cardholder, it’s important to apply for a secured credit card that’s a good fit.
Student Credit Cards
For students, a population likely not to always be employed, banks have a group of credit cards specifically tailored to the college market.
Student credit cards have low fees, rewards programs designed specifically for students and are usually a bit easier to receive approval for. For those under 21 who can’t be approved for a student card without a source of income, the option to have someone co-sign an application may exist if it’s permitted by the bank. For those over the age of 21, being approved without support may be possible.
Improve Credit
Although it’s better to focus on preventing any harm to credit while unemployed, it is possible to improve credit during hard financial times.
Make sure to continue to pay bills on time (if it can be afforded) or reduce bills immediately so credit will either stay the same or improve. It’s a good idea to have an emergency fund to enable maintaining a pristine payment history if ever unemployed. Unemployment benefits may also help with this.
It is also important to manage spending and be responsible with any credit card accounts that may already be open. Don’t make large purchases that can’t be paid back without carrying a balance. This could affect credit utilization in a negative way, which will bring down a credit score.
Call the number on the back of the card if you are in need of extra help, like temporarily reduced interest rates or waived fees. For those who already have a good credit history, the bank or credit card company will be more likely to make exceptions to the rules.
A Word of Caution
There are several ways to get a credit card even for those who don’t have a job. By asking someone for help with a cosigned application or for use of a card as an authorized user, folks in a tough spot regarding employment can ask for help to get access to lines of credit. For those who need to go it alone, opening a new secured or student card account may provide more individual options.
A final word of warning: Even for those able to get a credit card without a job, make sure it’s being done for the right reasons. Don’t make purchases that can’t be paid off and avoid taking out cash advances that can’t be paid off right away. Credit is one of the most important financial assets, so make sure it’s kept safe by using any credit card responsibly.