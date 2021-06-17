Can You Get A Credit Card Without A Job

Become an Authorized User

Almost all credit cards allow the main cardholder to add an authorized user to the account. An authorized user gets a credit card that he or she can use as his or her own. He or she even gets his or her own name on the card. The credit card remains a part of the main cardholder’s account.

For those who are authorized users on a friend or family member’s account, any charges made with the authorized user card will show up on the main monthly statement. A method of payment to cover the authorized user’s share of the charges each month should be arranged ahead of time.

To become an authorized user on an account, the main cardholder simply has to provide the desired authorized user’s information to the bank and ask to have him or her added. An authorized user doesn’t need to worry about applying on his or her own, so it won’t matter to the bank that he or she doesn’t have a job.

Have Someone Cosign Your Application

For those who would prefer their own card account but still need some help getting approved due to a lack of employment, having someone cosign an application can be a great option.