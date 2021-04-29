Can You Get Rich Selling Time?

It's only because you're taking on that obligation that the option buyer is willing to pay you that premium in the first place. If the market moves against you, you could be out a substantial amount of money -- potentially several times as much as the meager premium you received.

Indeed, writing an uncovered call option -- a short call option with no stock or long call to backstop it -- has theoretically unlimited risk attached. It's so risky that many options brokers require investors to have their highest level of options permission before being able to execute that type of strategy.

You're not guaranteed the ability to roll your options at a good value

Of course, even though any given options contract has an expiration date, any given stock that has options available will usually get new options as the existing contracts approach their expiration dates. That typically gives options sellers the opportunity to roll their obligations by buying back their existing options contract before expiration and selling new contracts with later dates. In many cases, they can even roll for a credit, receiving more cash for extending their obligations in time.

That's not always the case, however, and there are even occasions when you may be able to roll your option but wouldn't particularly want to.