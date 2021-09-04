Can You Lever Your Social Security Benefit by Investing It?

Is investing your Social Security benefit right for you?

You should not invest your Social Security benefit in stocks unless you're pretty confident that you won't have to sell those investments for at least five years or so. The stock market is volatile in the short term, but over the long term, it tends to generate strong returns. Holding your securities for longer makes it more likely you'll come out ahead, assuming you've chosen your investments wisely.

Leaving your money invested for a longer period of time will also help you save on taxes. Unless you're still working, you won't be able to invest your Social Security benefits in a retirement account, so you'll have to use a taxable brokerage account. If you hold a stock position in this type of account for less than one year, you'll pay short-term capital gains tax on any profits you accrue when you sell it. In essence, those profits will be taxed at the same rates as your ordinary income. But once you hold an investment for longer than one year, it becomes subject to the more favorable long-term capital gains tax instead. This enables you as an investor to hold onto more of your profits. In fact, depending on your annual income in the year you sell, you may not owe any taxes on those investment earnings at all.