Can You Open a 529 Plan for Your Grandkids?

Matt Frankel: George says, and here's one that I know pretty well. "If as a grandparent, I contribute to a 529 account for my grandkids, can I take a tax credit for that, or are the parents only entitled to that as they are the custodians of the account? Will I have to open a separate one for them?" There's a couple of parts of that question and I, being a parent of two little kids, I can tell you that my parents contribute to 529s for both of my kids, and I don't get the tax break for it. They absolutely take the tax break for the money they put in. To do that, though, they have to open a separate account. The tax break goes to the person who owns the account. Technically, I own my kids' 529 accounts that I opened for them. My parents own the 529 accounts that they opened. They would get hit with a penalty, but they could withdraw that money if they wanted to, I can't. It depends who owns the account, who is in control of the money as to who gets the tax break. What I will warn with 529s for grandparents, a lot of times I see this, and it sneaks up on people. If you put too much in a 529 at once, you could get hit with the gift tax, if that's a situation for you. I know the IRS, lets your preload, I think five years in advance of gift contributions, the annual gift limit. Bro, I'm a little out of date. It's about $15,000 is the annual exemption still, correct?