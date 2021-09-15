Can You Really Retire a Multimillionaire With S&P 500 ETFs?

Keep in mind that your investments will still experience ups and downs in the short term, so staying invested for the long run is critical. Trying to time the market is a risky move, so the key is to continue investing consistently -- regardless of what the market does.

Maximizing your earnings

How much could you potentially earn with S&P 500 ETFs? It depends on how much you can afford to invest each month, as well as how many years you're able to let your money grow.

Time is your most valuable asset, so the longer you're able to hold your investments, the more you can earn. By giving your ETFs decades to build, you can potentially retire a multimillionaire -- all without having to pick stocks or perfectly time the market.

Historically, the S&P 500 itself has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Again, the market will experience short-term volatility, so it's unlikely you'll earn 10% returns every single year. Some years you'll earn higher returns, while other years you may even experience losses. Over the decades, your returns should average out to roughly 10% per year.