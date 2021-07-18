"Make good choices" is a phrase my wife says to our kids every time they leave the house. Many of you may say the same thing or some variation of it, or you heard it from your parents. It covers everything and is a much nicer way of saying, "Don't do something stupid."

One of the best choices you can make as a teenager is to start investing, because time is one of the greatest gifts an investor has. The longer the time horizon you have to put your money to work, the greater the opportunity for your money to grow with a disciplined investment strategy. But can you really start investing as a teenager? Yes, you can -- and it's a lot easier than you think.

Teens can start investing on their own at 18

To invest in the stock market on your own, without a parent or guardian account, you have to be at least 18 years old in most cases. A lot of 18 year olds are getting ready for college and probably working summer jobs to help offset those college expenses. They could take some of their summer earnings, for example, and invest it in stocks.