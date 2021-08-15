Can You Really Start Investing As a Teenager?

Note that if that minor child has earned income, that child may also be eligible to contribute to a Traditional or Roth IRA, which would also be managed as a custodial account on the child's behalf. For the sake of things like current income taxes, college financial aid planning, and the child's long-term financial benefit, it may be a good idea to get that child's money inside a Roth IRA if possible.

Once that child reaches the age of majority, the custodian can begin the process of handing over control of the money to that now young adult. The age at which that transfer must be completed depends on state law but is typically somewhere between 18 and 25.

Key things to think about when it comes to youth investing

On one hand, it can be awesome to help get your kids on the path to financial responsibility and independence early. Not only does starting early give them a leg up on the path to a decent nest egg, but it can also teach them important financial lessons while they're still young enough to recover from any problems.