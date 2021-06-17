Can You Really Start Investing as a Teenager?

Teens are often very familiar with hot growth companies from using their products on a day to day basis. Some may be interested in buying the stock of companies they know well and learning how their business works. It could be a great opportunity for teens to learn about investing in individual companies if one of their favorites is publicly traded.

There's no one right way to invest your money. As long as you do your research and have a reason for why you're buying a stock or fund, you'll do well. After all, you're already at a huge advantage starting your investing career as a teenager.

