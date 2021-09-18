Can You Retire a Millionaire on a $60,000 Salary?

Let's also assume you follow this advice and you give yourself a 40-year savings window, you save in an IRA or 401(k), and you invest heavily in stocks so that your retirement plan delivers an average annual 7% return, which is a few percentage points below the stock market's average.

Do all that, and you'll end up with about $2.4 million.

Now, what if you can't manage to part with $12,000 a year out of $60,000? Even if you're able to save only half that amount, all other things being equal, you'll wind up with $1.2 million. That's certainly a respectable sum.

Of course, if you're socking away 20% of your $60,000 salary, it means you probably aren't taking fancy vacations every year and you're probably maintaining a pretty frugal lifestyle. But if you're willing to make some reasonable sacrifices, you could end up buying yourself the retirement of your dreams.

