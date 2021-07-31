Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

Money invested into your 401(k) is subject to the same risk as any other investments. And in a year like 2008, a 401(k) with a balance of $500,000 invested in 100% large-cap stocks would have been reduced to $315,000. That is why you should always consider your risk tolerances and make sure that the mix of stocks and bonds that you own is one that you feel comfortable with.

Your 401(k) is one of the investment vehicles at your disposal that could help you meet your retirement goals. Learning what the benefits of this type of account are and how you can use them could help you become a millionaire with a lot less of your own money.

