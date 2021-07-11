Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

Life is too short, too uncertain, and has too many competing priorities for your 401(k) to be your only source of savings and investment. Plan for that uncertainty and those other priorities outside of your 401(k), and you put yourself in a better spot to let your 401(k) grow throughout your career to meet that $1 million mark.

Balance across your priorities, and you could wind up a millionaire

Your 401(k) can let you retire a millionaire, but it has a better chance of getting you there when it works as part of an overall balanced financial plan. Live your life, expect the unexpected, and save on a path that gives you a decent shot of winding up a millionaire by the time you retire. That balanced plan gives you the best chance of reaching millionaire status by retirement while still enjoying life along the way.

Still, the longer you have until you retire, the easier and cheaper it is to reach your goal. So get started now, and give your 401(k) and its partners the longest runway you can to help you retire a millionaire.

