Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

You can enjoy the retirement of your dreams using exchange-traded funds instead of some complex investing strategy -- but there are a few catches. Reaching $1 million in your investment account isn't easy; that's why most people don't do it. Still, there are some key steps you can follow that don't involve stock picking, high risk, or any advanced trading techniques. There's no guarantee you'll get there as life throws its hurdles at you, but some core rules will lay the groundwork for plenty of long-term growth.

How to accumulate $1 million

The equation to reach $1 million is simple from a numbers standpoint. Make money, save a fraction of it, and invest those savings for growth. The complications arise in strategy and execution.

If you can save $500 each month, and you invest those savings to achieve an 8% average annual growth rate, then you'll have accumulated $1 million after 35 years. The S&P 500 long-term rate of return is around 10%, so that piece of the plan isn't far-fetched. Instead, this process can get thrown off the rails by inconsistent stock performance or shifting investment goals.