Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

An ETF trades more like a stock. The price of it changes by the second and when you buy it, the trade executes immediately so you know exactly the price that you're buying it at. This allows for more flexibility with trading and makes it so that you can buy as little as one share. Many brokerage firms will even let you buy a fraction of a share now, whereas a mutual fund may have a minimum investment amount. This flexibility could make saving and investing more attainable for you if you don't have much to start with.

Risk versus reward

If you buy an ETF like SPDR S&P 500, you're 100% invested in stocks. This higher level of risk should result in a higher rate of return on average and greater growth during good years for the stock market. But in exchange for this, you could also experience bigger losses during a stock market crash or bear market.