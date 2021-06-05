Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

Most of us would like to become millionaires, but it can seem impossible unless you are a stock market genius or lucky casino frequenter. That's not the case, though. As long as you have enough time before you retire, it's possible to amass surprisingly large sums -- even a million dollars or more.

Better still, this can be done very simply, such as by only investing in a broad market index fund. Since many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) exist that track many different stock market indexes, you can achieve millionairehood via ETFs.

How money grows

The proof of how much money you can amass over time is in the math -- reflected in the table below. Much depends on how long you invest and on how much money you invest regularly. The bolded numbers below show the points at which you might cross the millionaire line when you're saving various sums for various periods.