Can You Retire a Millionaire with ETFs Alone?

Note that there is a wide variety of index funds out there, and that the ones above are a small (but respectable) selection. Some will have your money focused mainly on small companies, which are able to grow more quickly (though they don't always do so), while others focus only on large companies, which can be more stable and can offer meaningful dividend yields (though they don't always do so). You might distribute your money across a handful of funds, or you could do perfectly well with just one or two very broad-focused ones.