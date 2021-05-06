Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

If you have 35 years left to save, you'll need to invest around $500 per month to reach $1 million in savings. But if you only had, say, 20 years to save, you'd have to invest a whopping $1,900 per month, all other factors remaining the same.

This doesn't mean it's impossible to retire a millionaire if you're off to a late start. But ETFs perform best when they have a long time to grow. So the longer your timeline, the better your chances of retiring a millionaire.

2. How aggressively are you investing?

Not all ETFs are created equal, and some are riskier than others. Investing in a niche ETF that only contains stocks from, say, the tech industry is very different than choosing an ETF that only includes bonds, for example.

More-aggressive ETFs often include higher-risk stocks or stocks from just one industry. While they're designed to earn higher returns, they also carry more risk. But conservative ETFs can be risky as well. In general, more-conservative ETFs have lower returns, which means you'll need to invest more per month to reach $1 million in savings.