Can You Retire a Millionaire With Index Funds?

Alternatively, you could invest in iShares S&P 500 Index Fund.This is a mutual fund with an expense ratio of 0.35%. This fund's 10-year average growth is lower than IVV's by 38 basis points at 13.45%.

As you can see, it pays to compare index funds based on their expenses and historic performance relative to the index. Even fractions of percentages add up to real dollars over time.

Start now, reassess later

You can retire a millionaire on index funds, if you start early and invest regularly. Even if you're behind schedule, invest what you can afford today and reassess your progress after a few years. That way, if the market does you a favor and outperforms for a time, you'll reap the benefits and get closer to your million-dollar goal.

10 stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Index

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*