Can You Retire a Millionaire With Index Funds?

A roadmap to millionaire status

This sounds easy enough on paper, but make sure you're also checking the big boxes to accelerate your road to a seven-figure account. Check out the more important ones in this section.

Start as soon as possible

If you're going to get one of these right, make it this one: The sooner you start, the sooner your money will begin to compound aggressively. Money grows at a faster rate when it has a larger base, and the longer it has to grow, the more you will benefit from the subtle beauty of compound interest.

Save at regular intervals

Regardless of where the market is trading right now, even at its all-time highs, it's important to keep investing. Pick any interval (i.e., every week, every two weeks) and commit to investing on a schedule. This ensures you continuously add to your portfolio and at the same time will accelerate compounding.

Pick an index fund and stick with it