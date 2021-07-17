Can You Save Enough for Retirement Without a 401(k)?

A taxable brokerage account

Anyone can contribute to a taxable brokerage account. They're not strictly for retirement, and they don't give you the same tax breaks as the accounts mentioned above, but you can still save some money on taxes if you hold onto your investments long term.

Capital gains from investments you've held for less than one year are taxed at the same rate as income from a job, but if you hold your investments for a year or more, they're subject to long-term capital gains taxes. Here's a detailed guide if you want to learn more about how that all works, but essentially, it means you'll owe the government a smaller percentage of your investment earnings than you would if you had to pay normal income taxes on it. You might not owe any taxes at all on your investment earnings if your income is below a certain threshold for your tax filing status.