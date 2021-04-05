Can You Take Out Life Insurance On Someone Else?

Consent from the insured: The person on whom you are buying the policy—the insured—must be involved in the application process. He or she will have to go through the underwriting process, which involves answering questions and, in most cases, taking a life insurance medical exam. The insured will also have to sign the application, LaVoy says. The exception to this rule is if you’re buying life insurance for a child (more on that below).

Who Can You Buy Life Insurance For?

In certain situations, it can make sense for you to buy a life insurance policy for someone else. These are common scenarios in which the person you want to insure would be an insurable interest for you.

Your spouse

There are a few reasons why a spouse might want to buy a life insurance policy on the other spouse. The most practical reason would be if one spouse is the breadwinner and the other spouse has no income of his or her own to pay for a policy. If the breadwinner is paying for the policy, he or she might also want to be the policy owner, LaVoy says.