Can't Afford Your Dream Stocks? Here's 1 Solution to Look At

Fractional shares allow you to purchase a portion of a share of stock if you can't afford a full share. Say there's a given stock that's trading at $500 a share, and right now, you only have $125 to invest. With fractional shares, you'd buy a quarter of a share of stock. And then, if that stock gains value, your portfolio value will rise proportionately.

Now one thing you should know is that not every brokerage account lets you buy fractional shares -- but many do, so if it's not an option in the account you have set up already, it could pay to open a new account. That way, you can load up on the stocks you want to own without money being a barrier.

Furthermore, you should know that it's possible to buy fractional shares of dividend-paying stocks. In that case, your dividend payments will reflect the portion of a share that you own. If a company pays a $20 dividend per share, for example, and you own one-quarter of a share of its stock, you'll get a $5 payment.

A great way to diversify