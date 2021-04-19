Capital One Upgrades Miles With Better Transfer Rates, New Partners

At this time much is unknown, including the price of entry, guest access and if any further lounges are planned. This is definitely something to watch, especially in the wake of American Express announcing it will restrict guest access to its Centurion lounges starting in 2023 and Priority Pass cutting the Plaza Premium lounge network from its list.

Bottom Line

Capital One Miles used to transfer at a rate less than most of its competitors: 2:1.5 vs 1:1 offered by the other banks for many programs. Now Capital One is matching what others have to offer, making the Spark Miles and Venture Card’s 2 miles per dollar earn rate on all purchases much more compelling. Even the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business*, with no annual fee, become more competitive products.

Adding to the value proposition is the addition of airline lounges. Between the two developments and the increased welcome bonus, the Capital One Venture or Spark Miles may deserve a place in your wallet.

