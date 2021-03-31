Capital One Venture Welcome Offer Soars To 100K Points

As travel plans start to pick up around the United States, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card’s new welcome bonus might make it a bit easier for you to commit to a trip. The issuer brought back its highest-ever offer on it’s popular $95-annual-fee card. Starting March 31, 2021, the new limited time welcome offer on the card is: Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening, or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.
This offer is nearly double the previous welcome bonus of 60,000 Venture Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening and could be worth as much as $1,000 if used to book or redeem for eligible travel purchases.
Highlights of the Capital One Venture card include:
- Earn unlimited 2 Venture miles per dollar spent on every purchase
- A credit for up to $100 for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four years
- No foreign transaction fees
- Miles can be used to book travel, cover a travel purchase, or transferred to one of Capital One’s travel transfer partners
The Capital One Venture card has earned a spot on Forbes Advisor’s list of best travel cards for its ease of use when it comes to redemptions. You can make your travel plans any way you’d like, including through online travel agencies, a travel agent or other options most other travel credit cards don’t allow. Then, you can redeem your earnings as a statement credit against the eligible purchase. One caveat to this ease: Your rewards are only worth a penny apiece when used for travel, otherwise the value for cash back is less than one cent per point.
Venture cardholders may also be eligible for valuable travel and purchase protections with the card including, but not limited to travel assistance services, car rental insurance and extended warranty protections. See your cardholder agreement for eligibility and terms.
Bottom Line
If you’d been considering adding this card to your wallet, now may be the time to go for it. The last time the card came with a welcome bonus this high was in September of 2020, and it was the first time the offer was ever for that much. With prices for most travel still lower-than-average, $1,000 worth of travel rewards could take you far.