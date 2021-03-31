Capital One Venture Welcome Offer Soars To 100K Points

As travel plans start to pick up around the United States, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card’s new welcome bonus might make it a bit easier for you to commit to a trip. The issuer brought back its highest-ever offer on it’s popular $95-annual-fee card. Starting March 31, 2021, the new limited time welcome offer on the card is: Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening, or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.

This offer is nearly double the previous welcome bonus of 60,000 Venture Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening and could be worth as much as $1,000 if used to book or redeem for eligible travel purchases.

Highlights of the Capital One Venture card include:

Earn unlimited 2 Venture miles per dollar spent on every purchase

A credit for up to $100 for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four years

No foreign transaction fees

Miles can be used to book travel, cover a travel purchase, or transferred to one of Capital One’s travel transfer partners