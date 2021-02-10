Card Issuers Are Offering Cheaper Ways to Access Your Credit Line

You'll have a set amount of time to repay the loan with a fixed monthly payment. You'll be charged interest, but potentially at a rate that's lower than your credit card’s ongoing APR. These options make it possible to get a loan without an application, which means no new hard inquiry on your credit report.

"With My Chase Loan, customers have told us that the ability to take a loan with no application, no credit check and no new account to manage, at an APR that’s lower than their card’s standard APR is appealing," said a Chase spokesperson in an email. "They also like the transparency of knowing their monthly payment amount and loan duration upfront, and reassurance that there is no origination or early payoff fee."

If you need time to pay down a large purchase, this kind of option may be a better deal than charging it directly to your card — and it will be cheaper than a cash advance.

What to keep in mind: These programs are targeted, so they may not be available to everyone at all times. Drawbacks to consider include the potential impact on your credit utilization (and your credit scores), plus the overall cost of the loan, even at a lower APR. The loan amount you can request will be based on your available credit limit and creditworthiness, so it may still be worth checking personal loan rates from other institutions.